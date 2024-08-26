Hyderabad: Three arrested for illegal possession of amphetamines

The police seized 8.5 kilograms of the drug, a car and three mobile phones from them.

26 August 2024

Hyderabad: Three persons who were illegally in possession of amphetamines were arrested by the Hyderabad police on Monday.

The arrested are Kunchala Nagaraju (34), Ashagouni Vinod Kumar Goud (32) and Kunti Srishailam (42).

According to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy, the main suspect Gosukonda Anji Reddy of Bowrampet Dundigal, who is now in jail in connection with a NDPS case, manufactured drugs.

In June, Anji Reddy handed over three packets containing amphetamine to Nagaraju and asked him to conceal it at some place and he would collect it later. Meanwhile, the police arrested Anji Reddy in connection with a drug case and he was sent to jail.

“Nagaraju was facing financial problems and along with his two associates Vinod and Srishailam planned to sell amphetamine. He came to the city carrying the contraband and was caught at Bowenpally,” said K Sreenivasa Reddy.

The Hyderabad CP said the police will be taking Anji Reddy into custody and interrogating him in connection with the case.

The operation was carried out by Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with Bowenpally police.