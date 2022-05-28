Hyderabad: South Central Railway cancels 34 MMTS services

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:07 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has informed the commuters that 34 MMTS services were cancelled on May 29.

The cancelled MMTS trains are nine Lingampalli-Hyderabad services (Train Nos. 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47138, 47139, and 47140), nine Hyderabad – Lingampalli services (Train Nos. 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 & 47120), seven services of Falaknuma – Lingampalli (Train Nos. 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47220 & 47170), seven Lingampalli – Falaknuma (Train Nos. 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 & 47192), one Secunderabad – Lingampalli service(Train No. 47150) and one service of Lingampalli – Secunderabad (Train No. 47195).

