Hyderabad: SR Nagar police apprehend gadget thief, recover Rs 2.13 lakh and 9 laptops

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 08:13 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police nabbed a gadget thief and two stolen material receivers and recovered 9 laptops, altogether worth Rs 2.13 lakh on Friday.

The arrested persons are B Chinna Avulaiah from Erragadda, who is involved in over a dozen cases across the city and N Venkata Krishna and M Venkateshwarlu, both stolen material receivers.

Police said Chinna Avulaiah, who earlier worked as security guard at a metro station in the city quit his job and with greed to earn easy money took to crime.

“He sneaked into boys’ hostels and other hotels in and around SR Nagar and stole laptops. He further sold them to Venkata Krishna and Venkateshwarlu,” said a police official.