Hyderabad: ‘Srujanam’ online art show for distressed children

It is a benefit show for ‘Chotuu Ki Education’ a non-profit organisation working for child labourers and school dropouts to get back to school

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: On account of Children’s Day, an online art show ‘Srujanam’ is being organised for the cause of distressed children. The show is to be held live online on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

It is a benefit show for ‘Chotuu Ki Education’ a non-profit organisation working for child labourers and school dropouts to get back to school. The art is done by Shalu’s Art Station by Kreedaa Media Solutions.

Details of the NGO and also the Art House can be checked at https://www.facebook.com/chottukieducation/, https://kreedaa.wixsite.com/harish. It is curated by nine-year-old child curator H Shalika Pillai and the artists involved are Suji S Pillai & Harish N R Pillai.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .