Hyderabad: St. Peter’s High School announces ‘DEAR’ initiative to cultivate book reading culture

Dr. K. Suvarna, Principal of the Bowenpally-based school, in a press release said the initiative planned for April 13 at 8.30 am for about an hour will be held for the kids of Nursery till 5th class.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 03:54 PM

Hyderabad: Drop Everything And Read (DEAR), a unique program to cultivate the habit of reading, particularly among pre-primary and primary kids was announced by the city based St. Peter’s High School.

Dr. K. Suvarna, Principal of the Bowenpally-based school, in a press release said the initiative planned for April 13 at 8.30 am for about an hour will be held for the kids of Nursery till 5th class.

The initiative is to enable children read books along with their parents and for this purpose, the entire school campus will be turned into a reading zone. Theme-based reading corners are being set up, where kids will read books along with their parents, said the school correspondent, T. Alphonse Reddy.

The school also has ‘Reading’ as a subject in its academic curriculum and a dedicated period is kept for Nursery to Class III to read the choice of their book or literature during the hour, the press release said.

Reading develops the mind and gives knowledge and lessons of life but the reading habit is slowly and steadily decreasing, the school said adding that technology is impacting how we read and write. The idea behind this initiative is to de-addict kids using devices extensively, increase family bonding, and encourage parents to spend at least 15 minutes a day reading together with their kid.