Bagless Day is a hit with Hyderabad kids

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:53 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: St. Peter’s High School, Bowenpally, is one of the city schools that follow bag-free day once a month with every student in grades one to eleven not requiring to carry books on that day.

“It aims to provide experiences for the child’s physical, intellectual, aesthetic, emotional, spiritual, and social development in creative and interactive ways,” says Neelam Sharma, a teacher at the school.

Other teachers at the school agree. Geetanjali, an environment studies teacher at the school, explains how classes have become routine and mundane, and how bagless days help to keep children’s excitement alive.

TA Reddy, school’s correspondent, adds that engaging activities will be introduced to the students in order to provide them with a unique experience.

Given the overwhelming response from students, parents, and teachers, Dr. K Suvarna, Principal of the school, stated that the school will try two bagless days per month in the future.

In 2020, the National Education Policy has also recommended ten bag-free days per year