Hyderabad starts to witness Ramzan radiance

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Published Date - 10:25 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

A vendor arranging dates at a market in Hyderabad on Thursday. —Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: With Ramzan all set to begin shortly, hectic activity is on witness in different parts of the city. Right from the markets to mosques, people are busy making arrangements to welcome the month.

In last two years, Covid triggered lockdowns had dampened the spirit of the month considered to be the holiest in Islamic calendar. At the historic Mecca Masjid, three chapters of the holy Quran will be recited during the ‘taraweeh’ prayers every day.

“The ‘namaz-e-taraweeh’ will commence after the sighting of the new moon indicating the beginning of Ramzan month,” said Mecca Masjid Khateeb, Maulana Rizwan Qureshi. It will also be conducted at almost all mosques in the city.

The managements of mosque committees have identified and selected the ‘huffaz’ (one who has memorized the Quran) to lead the taraweeh prayers. Many of the huffaz will find temporary employment as depending on their experience, recitation and tone, the huffaz are paid between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 50,000.

Similarly several social and religious groups are busy making arrangement for providing ‘sehar’ meal (pre-dawn meal) to scores of bachelors including students who stay in various hostels and private accommodations in the city. Mohd Hashim, who runs an NGO, said, “with the help of donations made by individuals, we arrange meals for around 100 persons with a different menu every day.”

Hectic activity is witnessed at Begum Bazaar market where traders have started buying dates in large quantities to sell in retail. Dates from various foreign countries including Middle East arrive at the market. A kilogram of date is priced between Rs. 100 and Rs. 1,000 while the omnipresent paint kajoor is priced Rs. 80 a kg in the wholesale market.

Raj Kumar, of Kashmir House said that there is some price increase due to hike in prices of fuels and added, “adequate quantity of the dates have arrived from Gujarat and other places in the city.”

Small time traders have also stocked up merchandise to set up stalls on the stretch between Pathergatti and Shahalibanda. During the month of Ramzan, around 4,000 temporary stalls come up here turning the stretch into a beehive of activity. Haleem bhattis have are also being built near most hotels with the hoteliers getting ready to prepare the dish from the first day of the month.

