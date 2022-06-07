Hyderabad startup founder becomes 1st Indian to get UN recognition

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:53 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Ramkrishna Mukkavilli

Hyderabad: He pioneered a technology that could help us overcome the problem of water scarcity by building a system that could make water from the air. Using the technology of atmospheric water generation, his company Maithri Aquatech has generated over 100 million litres of fresh water from the air.

And now, Ramkrishna Mukkavilli has another achievement to his name. The Hyderabad-based startup founder has become the first Indian to be recognised by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) as a Global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) pioneer for water stewardship. He was previously selected as India’s SDG Pioneer by the UN Global Compact Network India and has now been recognised as one of the 10 new SDG Pioneers for 2022.

Mukkavilli’s work in building water security with nature-based water solutions across India and 27 countries has helped him get this recognition. The company’s solution Meghdoot is an alternative water concept wherein it converts air into water. The technology meets the requirements of domestic consumers in water-scarce locations, top Fortune 500 companies, large public-sector companies, hospitals, schools, and underserved communities. It has saved an estimated 200 million litres of crucial groundwater resources from exploitation.

“Recognitions such as these surely show the importance sustainable water solutions such as Meghdoot have in the current global climate and the intensity of the global water problem. This recognition will empower my efforts in mitigating the water crisis across the planet, and I urge others to do the same,” said Mukkavilli.

The UNGC had announced 10 new SDG Pioneers — business leaders who are doing an exceptional job to advance the SDGs through the implementation of the UN Global Compact Ten Principles on human rights, environment, labour and anti-corruption. The global search focused on professionals working at any level in a company participating in the UN Global Compact with the winners selected coming from every continent.