Hyderabad startup launches ambulance aggregator app

The company has provision to facilitate air ambulance services to shift patients expeditiously or to distant locations.

By | Published: 4:51 pm 5:09 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based health tech startup AmbiPalm Health Pvt Ltd. (AHPL) has announced the launch of its app AmbiPalm. The app will act as an aggregator of ambulances and will bring the much needed order in a space which is often chaotic and traumatic to the patients and the families in their hour of distress.

The initiative is a brain child of three entrepreneurs, US-based Kameron Abraham, CFO, AHPL with interests in medical and real estate interests and India-based husband and wife duo Leonard Jackson, CEO and Doris Pradhan, COO, AHPL.

AmbiPalm is an aggregator of ambulances, having strategic tie ups with local service providers. It is currently partnering with over 500 service providers with a fleet of over 3,500+ ambulances across 15 cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mysore, Durgapur, Asansol, Siliguri, Darjeeling, Lucknow, Kanpur, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Chennai, Guntur, and Noida. The company has provision to facilitate air ambulance services to shift patients expeditiously or to distant locations.

“Hiring an ambulance has always been stressful, not sure whether the hired ambulance will come and what time, can it locate the address swiftly, is it equipped to handle the patient etc., all these can compound the trauma, especially in a moment of crisis. AmbiPalm is designed with several unique features to provide respite in life and death exigencies,” says Doris Pradhan.

It offers three types of ambulances – advanced life support, basic life support and patient transport service, to suit the varied needs of the customers. It has plans to foray into 16 more cities in the next six months and aims to be present all over the country in a year’s time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .