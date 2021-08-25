Hyderabad startup Practically ties up with Dubai firm Almoe

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based experiential learning platform Practically has announced partnership with Almoe Digital Solutions to offer the latter’s interactive learning solutions in Practically School Solutions. This partnership with Dubai-based company will offer immersive content and learning experiences Promethean and Specktron Interactive Displays to schools in India and UAE.

The Practically School Solution offers teachers free access to 3,000+ videos and 1,000+ simulations and Augmented Reality (AR). The Classroom Management System features makes scheduling and conducting of classes, from anywhere, any time and on any device easier. For virtual sessions, it also provides Zoom and Google Meet licenses to teachers. The exhaustive content library covers all major boards along with test preparation features and live classes.

The Practically School Solution additionally offers features like reports, polls, analytics, assigning homework, etc. which supports the teacher to closely monitor the progress of each student.

Subbarao Siddabattula, founder and CEO, Practically said, “We are pleased to ink this partnership with Almoe Digital Solutions, and offer our one-of-a-kind Practicallly School Solution full of customised solutions with pioneering technologies to make teaching more effective. The combination of advanced digital tools like Interactive Flat Panels (IFP) and Practically School Solution will aid in the continuous development of students, teachers and schools management and propel them to international standards.”

Currently, over 400,000 students in 350+ schools with 18,000 teachers in India and the Middle East are using Practically School Solution to conduct online classes during the pandemic.

