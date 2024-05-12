Candidates depend on silent campaigning in Adilabad

The candidates of all major political parties made last-ditch efforts to woo the electors. For instance, they tried to meet through community organisations and local leaders who could influence voters and improve their prospects.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 May 2024, 07:31 PM

Adilabad: Candidates, who carried out rigorous campaigning till Saturday, relied on silent campaigning on the last day before the polls on Sunday.

They also allegedly offered cash to ensure that members of these communities cast votes in their favor. Some candidates sought to rest at their residences.

They spent time with their family members, watching TV and indulging in some recreational activities. They, however, stayed in touch with their followers and cadres of their parties.

“A candidate of a major party supplied liquor to his followers and residents of rural parts after learning that he was likely to win from Adilabad Parliament,” party sources said.