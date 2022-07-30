Hyderabad: STP user charges to be levied within ORR limits

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:27 AM, Sun - 31 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: All the establishments, both residential and commercial, located within Outer Ring Road jurisdiction and equipped with a private sewage treatment plant (STP), will have to pay Rs 5,000 user charge for their ‘performance and annual audit’.

The amount should be paid to the staff of the Environmental Enforcement Cell (EEC)/National Institute of Urban Management, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department, when they visit these establishments.

If the amount is not paid within three months from the date of audit, the free water supply connection will be revoked and a bill will be served. If the person does not pay even after three months from the date the bill is issued, the water supply connection will be disconnected after serving notices.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in a press release urged people who have private STPs on their premises to register by logging into https://eec.telangana.gov.in/ .