Hyderabad: Students donate TVs to Anganwadi Centre

Empowering Young Minds, donated 10 Smart televisions with Digital Learning Content to Anganwadi Centre

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:45 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: Empowering Young Minds, a non-profit organization, donated 10 Smart televisions with Digital Learning Content to Anganwadi Centre in Rayadurg, Ranga Reddy District, here.

The donation by EYM, brainchild of 12th grade student, Rishika Reddy Lingamdinne and her fellow students, was part of their initiative to empower the elementary and pre-primary children with new age technological tools and thereby improve their learning outcomes.

“We believe that early childhood learning will pave the way for better socio economic conditions, aligning with UN Sustainable Developmental Goals,” says Rishika Reddy.

This initiative is a concept of common smart infrastructure usage for digital education and smart learning. It seeks to empower and transform the lives of kids from impoverished families by leveraging new age technological tools. EYM is facilitating digital learning infrastructure for Anganwadi school children to facilitate smart learning outcomes among them, a press release said.

This initiative was undertaken earlier as a pilot project in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in association with the ICDS and Women and Child Welfare Department, Government of Telangana and TSIG (Telangana Social Impact Group).