Hyderabad suffers third loss in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

While chasing the target of 153, Tamil Nadu’s N Jagadeesan scored an unbeaten 78 while captain Dinesh Karthik hit unbeaten 40 to see his side home

By | Published: 6:30 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s poor run continued as they suffered their third loss in the tournament going down to Tamil Nadu by seven wickets in the Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, on Saturday.

Batting first, Hyderabad rode on B Sandeep’s 41-run knock and a late burst of 11-ball 24-run innings from CV Milind to post a decent total of 152/7 in 20 overs. However, the total proved insufficient as Tamil Nadu chased down the target with three balls to spare with seven wickets in hand. N Jagadeesan scored an unbeaten 78 while captain Dinesh Karthik hit unbeaten 40 to see his side home.

Tamol Nadu lead the group with 16 points after four consecutive wins followed by Bengal (12 from 4 matches). The two teams face off on January 18 with the top spot on the line.

As per the format of the tournament, the top ranked teams from each group (Five in Elite and 1 Plate) will qualify for the knockout stage along with the next two teams in Elite Groups A to E with the most points.

