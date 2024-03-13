Hyderabad: Suspended DSP Pranith Rao produced before court

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police, who arrested suspended DSP Pranith Rao, produced him before the court on Wednesday. During his tenure with the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) he had allegedly damaged the computer systems, hard disks and other equipment SIB headquarters. The court remanded him to judicial custody.

The Panjagutta police took into custody Pranith Rao in Rajanna Sircilla district and brought to the city. A case was registered against him following a complaint made by an SIB official last week.

The State government had placed Pranith Rao under suspension after officials came to know he had damaged the equipment and gadgets on December 4. A special team led by an ACP rank officer is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, another case was registered against Pranith Rao for allegedly tapping the phone of a businessman Sambhashiva Rao following a complaint by him. The businessman stated that Pranith Rao resorted to phone tapping following some disputes in business activities.