Case registered against suspended DSP Praneeth Rao for damaging SIB office equipment

The police invoked Sections 409, 427, 201, 120 (B), of IPC and, PDPP Act, IT Act against him and investigating.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 March 2024, 04:19 PM

The police invoked Sections 409, 427, 201, 120 (B), of IPC and, PDPP Act, IT Act against him and investigating.

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police registered a case against now suspended DSP Praneeth Rao, for allegedly damaging the computers, hard disks and other data at the office of Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

The case was booked based on a complaint by a police official who alleged that the DSP who worked with the SIB earlier had entered into the SIB office and damaged the equipment and deleted data from the systems after switching off the power supply to the SOT room.

The police invoked Sections 409, 427, 201, 120 (B), of IPC and, PDPP Act, IT Act against him and investigating.