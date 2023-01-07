Hyderabad: Sutraa is back with its 3-day fashion fair

Sutraa, a premium fashion and lifestyle exhibition brand, is all set to descend on the city's shopping scene in a three-day expo.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:52 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: Sutraa, a premium fashion and lifestyle exhibition brand, is all set to descend on the city’s shopping scene in a three-day expo. To be held from January 11 to 13 January at Hotel Taj Krishna, Sutraa is a stage for the talented Indian fashion designers from across India for showcasing their designs to premium customers.

The shopping fair will feature women’s ethnic wear, occasion wear, traditional wear, and fusion wear.

Other product categories, which will feature in the event, include jewellery, accessories, gift items, homeware, decor items, and handicrafts, among others.

Sutraa is known for its exquisite and creative holds fashion fairs, which also focus on womenswear, across India, and aim to give premium Indian brands a platform to reach new customers, particularly in locations where they do not have a brick-and-mortar retail presence.

Sutraa exhibitions give the luxury traditional Indian wear a twist of modern colour palettes. So, all fashionistas out there, get ready to make your pick this season.