Hyderabad: Sutraa brings back the bling with 3-day expo

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:09 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: Sutraa is all set for its Hyderabad sojourn, yet again, with an exciting festive showcase from July 18-20 at Hotet Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills. Keeping in mind the upcoming Rakhi and Teej festivals, Sutraa brings you its festival special collection in its most popular fashion and lifestyle exclusive exhibition. The three-day expo will showcase creative fashion wear, lifestyle and designer wear, jewellery, accessories and more.

The shopping extravaganza, being organised by Monica Madhyan and Umesh Madhyan, will have the best of glamour, fashion and style under one roof. “Sutraa is back with its ‘Festive Special’ for the upcoming festivals of Rakhi and Teej, and features creative products across lifestyle and fashion segments. Being held on a larger scale with more focus on the fashion and lifestyle shopping experience, Sutraa is one the most exclusive exhibitions in the country.

Besides festive specials, the exciting edition will also have exquisite wedding and bridal ensembles, and luxurious jewellery, among other things,” shared the curators.