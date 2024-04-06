Hyderabad: SVEEP conducts Voter awareness program at GVK mall

The program was conducted as a part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) under the Jubilee Hills Circle.

Hyderabad: Mall-goers at GVK in Hyderabad were treated with interactions and cultural programs that aimed to increase awareness about the significance of voting on Saturday. Armed with placards that read “I Vote for Sure,” student volunteers interacted with people and encouraged them to cast their votes in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

SVEEP Nodal Officer Aruna Kumari urged all eligible voters to strengthen the democratic system by registering their names in the voter list.

Meanwhile, enforcement teams on Friday seized Rs. 6.53 crore, the highest ever since the election notification, along with valuables worth Rs. 65,390. While Rs. 1.77 lakh was seized through flying squads, police authorities confiscated Rs. 6.51 crore.

Meanwhile, enforcement teams on Friday seized Rs. 6.53 crore, the highest ever since the election notification, along with valuables worth Rs. 65,390. While Rs. 1.77 lakh was seized through flying squads, police authorities confiscated Rs. 6.51 crore.

The excise department also seized 80.65 liters of liquor. Further, a total of 14 complaints were received which were investigated and resolved at the field level, and seven FIRs were filed along with probation cases against three liquor shop owners.

In the run-up to the elections, so far Rs.12.49 crore has been seized and cases have been registered against 139 people.