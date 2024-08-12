Hyderabad: Swift response from Gopalpuram police prevent accidents

12 August 2024

Policemen dump mud following oil spill at Chilkalguda

Hyderabad: A swift response from two policemen from Gopalpuram police station prevented road accidents at Allugadabavi road, Secunderabad on Sunday night.

The policemen Mohd Ismail Ahmed, a constable and Syed Sadiq Ali, a home guard were on night patrolling when they noticed oil spilled on the road. The policemen, fearing the motorists, particularly two wheelers could skid on the road acted, immediately dumped mud on the slippery surface of the road.

“We were on crime duty patrolling the roads. A little after mid night we noticed the oil spilled on the road. Although, it was raining, with the help of two other civilians we dumped mud on the road and ensured that no person fell down,” constable Ismail Ahmed told Telangana Today.

The work of the policemen in the dead of the night to prevent accidents earned accolades from the road users and the local senior police officials.