Hyderabad: TAC InfoSec Limted adds over 500 new clients

TAC InfoSec Limited, a company involved in extending cyber security solutions, announced that it had added over 500 new clients, including prominent names from leading tech giants to esteemed organisations across diverse sectors in the first quarter of FY2025.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 09:31 PM

The company also aims to solidify its position as the world’s largest vulnerability management company by March 2026, with ambitious plans to acquire 10,000 customers globally.

By March 2025, the TAC InfoSec targets securing 3,000 new customers, leveraging its innovative cyber security solutions.

“We have surpassed our expectations with the addition of 250 clients in June 2024 alone, bringing our total to over 500 new clients in the first quarter,” stated Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO of TAC InfoSec in a press release.