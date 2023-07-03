Hyderabad: Tally Solutions announces hackathon for engineering students on July 7

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: Tally Solutions has announced hackathon ‘Tally CodeBrewers 2023’ for engineering students on July 7 in virtual mode. The hackathon is aimed at exposing future engineers to the ideas of logical thinking, puzzle solving, collaboration and on the spot coding, a press release said.

The shortlisted candidates will proceed to a weekend hackathon and will be given two product development challenges to choose from and they have to come up with working solution for one of the challenges, using a technology of their choice within 48-hours. Winning teams for both products development challenges will receive different cash prizes. Additionally, winners will get a chance for direct entry to a personal interview and internship opportunities.

Tally CodeBrewers is open to engineering students pursuing full-time B.Tech/BE/ Dual-Degree from circuit branches. Participants can register individually or in teams of up to three members. Cross-college and cross-year teams are allowed and team modification post-registration will not be permitted. For more: info: https://unstop.com/hackathons/

