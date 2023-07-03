Hyderabad to host HIPLEX international plastic expo from August 4

TAPMA is organizing HIPLEX, a four-day international Plastic Expo-2023 at Hitex, Madhapur from August 4 to 7.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:01 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana and Andhra Plastics Manufacturers Association (TAPMA) is organizing HIPLEX, a four-day international Plastic Expo-2023, which is being billed as the South and Central India’s biggest Expo, at Hitex, Madhapur from August 4 to 7.

Over 500 exhibitors from different sectors including process machinery, printing and packaging, raw materials, moulds and die, post processing equipment, quality testing equipment, finished products and R&D, are expected to participate in the expo, which is expected to generate business of Rs 500 crore, said Vimalesh Gupta, president, TAAPMAA.

The Plastic Expo, which is expected to attract over 50,000 footfalls during the course of the four-days, will have an exclusive pavilion for recycling and startups that are involved in the sector, informed Suresh Chandra Lahoti, Chairman and Advisory Committee of HIPLEX.

Hiplex-23 will showcase the latest technology and machinery used in the manufacturing of raw materials and various products made of plastics and petrochemicals with Participation from all over the world, Anil Reddy Vennam, past president of TAAPMAA and spokesperson for the show.

Bioplastics, 3D printing, circular economy, smart plastics, and additive manufacturing are some of the most significant trends and opportunities in the industry, creating new opportunities for growth and innovation. The plastic industry continues to thrive despite all sorts of hardships, BL. Bhandari, Chairman of HIPLEX shared.