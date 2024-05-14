Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Hyderabad Task Force apprehends robber, recovers stolen gold chain

The gold chain weighing four tolas valued at Rs. 2.80 lakh was recovered at his instance.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 14 May 2024, 09:45 PM
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team caught a person who had allegedly robbed a woman of gold chain at Punjagutta three days ago.

Kondeti Naga Pruthvi (23), a resident of Yellareddyguda in Hyderabad, scaled the compound wall of the house of the victim Vijaya Laxmi while she was preparing food.

“Pruthvi threatened the victim with a knife and robbed her of the gold chain before escaping,” said DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal.

Pruthvi on coming to know the police were on lookout for him tried to flee to his native place Guntur but was caught, the DCP added.

