Hyderabad Task Force apprehends robber, recovers stolen gold chain

The gold chain weighing four tolas valued at Rs. 2.80 lakh was recovered at his instance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team caught a person who had allegedly robbed a woman of gold chain at Punjagutta three days ago.

Kondeti Naga Pruthvi (23), a resident of Yellareddyguda in Hyderabad, scaled the compound wall of the house of the victim Vijaya Laxmi while she was preparing food.

“Pruthvi threatened the victim with a knife and robbed her of the gold chain before escaping,” said DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal.

Pruthvi on coming to know the police were on lookout for him tried to flee to his native place Guntur but was caught, the DCP added.