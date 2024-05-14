Hyderabad Task Force apprehends robber, recovers stolen gold chain

The gold chain weighing four tolas valued at Rs. 2.80 lakh was recovered at his instance.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team caught a person who had allegedly robbed a woman of gold chain at Punjagutta three days ago.
Kondeti Naga Pruthvi (23), a resident of Yellareddyguda in Hyderabad, scaled the compound wall of the house of the victim Vijaya Laxmi while she was preparing food.
“Pruthvi threatened the victim with a knife and robbed her of the gold chain before escaping,” said DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal.
Pruthvi on coming to know the police were on lookout for him tried to flee to his native place Guntur but was caught, the DCP added.