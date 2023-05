Hyderabad team advances to semifinal of CM Cup Football Championship

Hyderabad team defeats Hanmakonda 6-0, to march into the semifinals of CM Cup Men’s Football Championship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:58 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad team defeats Hanmakonda 6-0, to march into the semifinals of CM Cup Men’s Football Championship

Hyderabad: Hyderabad team defeats Hanmakonda 6-0, to march into the semifinals of CM Cup Men’s Football Championship held at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Khammam and Nalgonda district teams entered the finals of CM Cup in women’s category.

Results: Men’s quarterfinals: Hyderabad bt Hanmankonda 6-0; Mahabubnagar bt Bhadradri Kotagudam 5-4; Nizamabad bt Nalgonda 2-0; Jogulamba Gadwal bt Medchal Malkajgiri 2-0; Yadagiri Bhuvanagiri bt Vikarabad 3-2; Sanga Reddy bt Kumarambheem Asifabad 5-0; Women: Semifinals: Khammam dist bt Kamareddy Dist 1-0, Nalgonda dist bt Nizamabad Dist 3-0.

Also Read Cantonment FC emerge champions at Sporting Deccan football tournament