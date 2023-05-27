Cantonment FC emerge champions at Sporting Deccan football tournament

Cantonment Football Club receiving the winners trophy

Hyderabad: TP Piyush scored the lone goal as Cantonment Football Club, Bollarum defeated Reeds Football Academy in the final to emerge champions of the inaugural edition of the Sporting Deccan 11-a-side football tournament at the Osmania University Grounds.

Piyush netted the winner in the 15th minute in the second half of the game.

Earlier, Cantonment FC downed Sporting Deccan 1-0 in the semifinal to make it to the final. Piyush converted the penalty to take his side through. In the other semifinal, Reeds downed Shastri Football Club 2-1.

Abhishek was declared the best player of the tournament while Karthikeyan took the best goalkeeper award. Sham emerged top goal scorer of the tournament.

