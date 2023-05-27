Saturday, May 27, 2023
Cantonment FC emerge champions at Sporting Deccan football tournament

Cantonment FC emerge champions at Sporting Deccan football tournament

TP Piyush scored the lone goal as Cantonment Football Club, Bollarum defeated Reeds Football Academy

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 27 May 23
Cantonment FC emerge champions at Sporting Deccan football tournament
Cantonment Football Club receiving the winners trophy

Hyderabad: TP Piyush scored the lone goal as Cantonment Football Club, Bollarum defeated Reeds Football Academy in the final to emerge champions of the inaugural edition of the Sporting Deccan 11-a-side football tournament at the Osmania University Grounds.

Piyush netted the winner in the 15th minute in the second half of the game.

Earlier, Cantonment FC downed Sporting Deccan 1-0 in the semifinal to make it to the final. Piyush converted the penalty to take his side through. In the other semifinal, Reeds downed Shastri Football Club 2-1.

Abhishek was declared the best player of the tournament while Karthikeyan took the best goalkeeper award. Sham emerged top goal scorer of the tournament.

