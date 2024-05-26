Hyderabad: Teen Author Anjana Goli launches her book ‘Better Trajectories’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 01:36 PM

Hyderabad: In a remarkable event, Anjana Goli, a teenage author from Saint Louis, USA, launched her book ‘Better Trajectories’ at Sri Thyagaraya Gana Sabha. The book was released by Kala Janardhana Murthy, president of Thyagaraya Gana Sabha.

Anjana, an 11th-grade student engaged in cancer research, addresses the relevance and application of dana dharma (charitable giving) in contemporary times in her book. ‘Better Trajectories’ aims to serve as a guiding light for trusts involved in social service.

The launch event was attended by esteemed guests, including veteran journalist Hasyabrahma Sankara Narayana, renowned scholar Dr Yallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao, and writer RayaRao Visweswara Rao.