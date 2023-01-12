Hyderabad: Young author making waves

Comes out with Undiscovered, a collection of 38 poems she wrote

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 11:59 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Tamaara Nambiar

Hyderabad: Tamaara Nambiar from Hyderabad is scaling new heights in the world of literature with her debut book ‘Undiscovered’. It is a collection of 38 poems she wrote that juggle concepts like fairy tales, elements of earth, and karma.

For the 11-year-old, it all began when she grabbed her grandpa’s Tablet to write down her first poem about her perfect day when she was five. Since then, she wrote several verses which are now part of her book.

“Writing a poem comes naturally to me. I observe things around me and take inspiration from them. And since I am still young and there is so much more I have to explore, my book is titled ‘Undiscovered’. In some way that leaves me space for more experiences,” she says.

Her poems ‘Into the blinding lights’ and ‘Into Darkness’ are two of her personal favourites. Giving little head to rhyming her sentences, Tamaara exhibits an unusual sensitivity to the life humans live and portrays complex emotions for her age with unsettling ease. The illustrations in the book are also a product of her imagination. She etched them on a Zinc plate using a sharp tool which was later printed by eminent artist K Laxma Goud.

The sixth grader is a student at the Aga Khan Academy and says that science is her favourite subject.

When Tamaara is not at school or writing poems, she will be found either practising a musical instrument or working on her vocals. Her dream in life is to become a singer-songwriter, just like one of her idols Taylor Swift.