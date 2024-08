Hyderabad: Teen killed in road accident by rashly-driven car

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 08:16 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A youth died after he was hit by car at Ameerpet junction on Sunday night.

Police sources said the victim identified as Prasad (19), was hit by a car which was allegedly being driven rashly by a woman.

He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

The SR Nagar police are investigating. Efforts are on to identify the car driver.