Hyderabad: Telugu movie director complains of fake Twitter account

Hyderabad: Telugu movie director M S Rajashekhar Reddy has approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime station saying unknown persons had made a fake Twitter account on his name and were posting hate comments.

The director of ‘Macherla Niyojakavargam’, had on Wednesday approached senior officials of the City Police and handed over his complaint, in which he said the fake Twitter account was being used to abuse Kamma and Kappu castes and other communities and for spreading hatred.

“Even worse, they have started a vitriolic campaign on Twitter Spaces in the name of ‘Macharla Muchatlu,” he said.

The police booked a case and are investigating.