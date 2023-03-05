Hyderabad: Ten arrested in Petbasheerabad honour killing case

Ten persons were arrested by the Petbasheerabad police in connection with the murder of a DJ operator on March 1 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Hyderabad: Ten persons were arrested by the Petbasheerabad police in connection with the murder of a DJ operator on March 1.

The arrested persons are B Deendhayal (22), T Naresh (20), P Venkatesh Goud (20), K Rohith Singh (20), G Akshay Kumar (22), P Aniketh (21), Koyalkar Manish (23), Bure Sainath (21), Mathangi Rajendra Kumar (25), and Gouti Navanitha. One suspect B Venkat is still absconding.

According to the police, the victim Devarakonda Harish Kumar (28) and the girl were in love and planning to get married soon.

The girl’s brother Deendayal who noticed her chatting with Harish on Instagram, scolded and warned her. However, ignoring her brother’s warning, the girl continued to communicate with Harish and planned to elope and get married.

“On February 22, the girl eloped with Harish and they took shelter at a place in Petbasheerabad with the help of a friend Rajendra Kumar. Deendayal came to know about it and after threatening Rajendra identified the location where the couple was staying,” said Petbasheerabad Inspector, Gouri Prashanth.

On March 1, Deendayal along with other suspects went to Rajendra who along with his friend Navanitha, took them to where Harish and the girl were staying.

Two of the suspects, Rohith and Manish took the girl away from the place on their Activa. “After the girl left the place, Deendayal and Venkatesh stabbed the victim to death using the knives they had brought along and escaped from the spot,” said the Inspector.

All the ten persons were produced before the court and remanded.