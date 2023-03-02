Hyderabad: Man killed in suspected honour killing in Petbasheerabad

A 28 year-old man was killed allegedly by the relatives of his girlfriend at Petbasheerabad on Wednesday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 28 year-old man was killed allegedly by the relatives of his girlfriend at Petbasheerabad on Wednesday night.

D Harish (28), who worked with a private music sound system company and was a resident of Suraram, had come to Anjaneya Swamy temple at Petbasheerabad when a group of persons attacked him with weapons resulting in his death on the spot, said Petbasheerabad Inspector, G Prashanth.

Also Read Hyderabad: Massage parlour raided at Petbasheerabad

Enquiries by the police revealed the victim was into friendship with a girl from Yellareddyguda in SR Nagar and had come to the temple along with her. The police suspect some relatives of the girl might have come to know about their presence at the temple and caught both of them.

Later, they might have killed Harish. The police took two persons into custody and are questioning them.