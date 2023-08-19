Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-III: Tenders invited for selection of consultants for PPRs, DPRs

The last date for submission of tenders is August 28 and consultancy agencies will be selected early next month.

Hyderabad: Tenders have been invited for selection of consultants for preparation of Preliminary Project Reports (PPRs) and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Phase-III Metro Rail expansion corridors recently approved by Telangana Government.

The Managing Director, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) NVS Reddy said a total of 12 corridors covering 278 km (8 extension corridors and 4 corridors all along the ORR) are divided into 4 packages and not more than two packages will be awarded to each successful consultancy firm. The last date for submission of tenders is August 28 and consultancy agencies will be selected early next month.

The selected consultants have to first submit PPRs within two months and carry out traffic surveys, travel demand forecasting, ridership estimates, socio-environmental assessment, alternatives analysis etc., and suggest suitable modes of public transport in the PPRs, he explained.

The consultants will later prepare DPRs in another three months, detailing the Metro Rail civil structures, planning of stations & depots, multi-modal integration, electric power supply, signaling & train communication, train operation plan, coaches, cost estimates, fare structure, financial analysis etc.

The Chief Minister, K.Chandrashekhar Rao has directed that the PPRs/DPRs should be got done by reputed consultancy firms in a comprehensive manner, duly taking the next 40 to 50 years of travel and transportation needs of the fast growing Hyderabad city, which is emerging as a major investment destination, he said.

“He instructed us to interact with TSIIC, HMDA, GHMC, TR&B and other related departments/organisations under the guidance of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and incorporate a future-oriented Public Transportation plan for the city and its surrounding areas in the PPRs/DPRs,” Mr Reddy added.