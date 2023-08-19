Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates Steel bridge at Indira Park

Hussain Sagar and PVNR Marg will be developed further on par with international standards, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:50 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said Hussain Sagar and PVNR Marg will be developed further on par with international standards.

He inaugurated the Steel bridge at Indira Park named after former Home minister Naini Narsimha Reddy on Saturday. The steel bridge, which is 2.25 km long and consists of four lanes, was built at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore.

Rama Rao said there were plans to develop Indira Park, Lower and Upper Tank Bund too on par with international standards with parking facility, decks, etc in future.

The Minister mentioned that the steel bridge has been named after Narsimha Reddy on request of Musheerabad MLA M. Gopal and directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He said the bridge is expected to address traffic issues, providing a solution to the congestion problems in the area.

The bridge marks the 36th project in the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP). The minister also expressed a commitment to undertake further development programs in Hyderabad, aiming to elevate the city’s development to an international level.

“As this place is surrounded by movie theatres, I often came here to watch many movies. I still remember that we had to wait for long to reach theatres by crossing traffic junctions, ” he said.

The availability of this bridge is expected to alleviate traffic issues at VST Junction, RTC Cross Roads, and Indira Park Cross Road.

The road constructed by the steel bridge witnesses the daily movement of one lakh vehicles.

Typically, it takes around 30 to 40 minutes for vehicles coming from Telugu Thalli flyover to reach destinations such as Osmania University and Nallakunta due to heavy traffic and multiple junctions.

However, with the new steel bridge, the travel time from Lower Tank Bund to VST is reduced to just 5 minutes, resulting in a time-saving of 25 minutes for a half-hour journey.

Family members of former minister Naini Narsimha Reddy expressed their gratitude to the government for naming the project after him.

