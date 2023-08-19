| People Not Ready To Be Carried Away With Falsities Of Congress Ktr

People not ready to be carried away with falsities of Congress : KTR

Launching a blistering attack on the Congress, he questioned as to why successive Congress governments had failed to meet the needs of drinking water and irrigation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Saturday that the BRS mission was to create wealth and pass it on to the poor. But the goal of the opposition leaders was to amass wealth for themselves.

A host of leaders from the Kalwakurthy assembly constituency joined the BRS in his presence at Telangana Bhavan. He welcomed them into the party fold offering pink scarves.

Exuding confidence that the BRS would win all the 14 assembly constituencies in Mahabubnagar in the ensuing election, he wondered as to why the Congress party that was now promising Rs.4000 per month as pension and round the clock power, did not feel the need to deliver the same when it was in power.

The Congress leaders were now going to extent of begging for single chance. But the people were not ready to be carried away with their false promises. The Congress leaders had lost the faith of the people and were not to be relied upon.

The party had no candidates to field in the elections. How could the people be expected to vote for the party, he asked.

Referring to the way Revanth Reddy boasts of his position in the Congress, he said the Congress chief talks big as if he is the Prime Minister. The BJP was out to drive a wedge between Hindus and Muslims and cash in on the divide.

The party leaders who were often critical of the BRS government schemes, had begun assuring people that all the welfare schemes introduced by the Chief Minister would continue.

If that was so, where was the need for the BJP, he asked, asserting that the State should continue to prosper under the stewardship of an able leader like K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Appreciating the decision of Vuppala Venkatesh, a young leader from Talakondapally village to join the BRS, he said he would visit the village to know for himself what he had done for it. Venkatesh could become the village sarpanch at the age of 18 and devoted his time for teaching poor students.

The BRS working president assured Venkatesh that he would be vested with bigger responsibilities in the party.