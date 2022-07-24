Hyderabad: Tension prevails after group attacks ‘potharaju’

Published Date - 09:12 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when a group of persons attacked a ‘potharaju’ at Ramaswamygunj in Chatrinaka on Sunday evening.

The ‘potharaju’ was on his way in a procession from the temple at Ramaswamygunj when a group of persons attacked him with wooden sticks and fled the spot.

The police who were on the spot chased and tried to apprehend the attackers but they mingled with the crowd and managed to give the police a slip. The police are verifying the surveillance cameras.

Some differences in the temple committee over the festivities and the ‘potharaju’ were being suspected behind the incident. The police reportedly tried to resolve the issues and prior to the festival, meetings were also held to ensure the differences did not cast a shadow on the festivities.