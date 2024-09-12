Hyderabad: TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar rises alarm over cybercrimes involving fake kidnapping

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar raised concerns about the rise in cybercrimes involving fake kidnapping threats targeting parents of school and college-going girls.

Expressing his concern on his ‘X’ account, Sajjanar revealed that cybercriminals were using WhatsApp calls to pose as police officers, threatening parents by falsely claiming their daughters have been kidnapped.

In a recent case in Hyderabad’s Raidurgam, cybercriminals called a student’s parents from a foreign number. The caller posed as a police officer, stating that their daughter had been kidnapped on her way to college.

The criminals demanded money through online payment, threatening to kill the girl if the ransom was not paid. To add credibility, they played the sound of a girl crying on the call.

Sajjanar urged parents to be careful.