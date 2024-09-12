Major fire breaks out at chocolate factory in Hyderabad’s Petbasheerabad

| Major Fire Breaks Out At Chocolate Factory In Hyderabads Petbasheerabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 11:37 AM

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a chocolate factory at Kompally in Petbasheerabad on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to police officials, a short circuit is suspected to be the reason for the fire accident.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire personnel successfully doused the the blaze within an hour.

Though no loss of life was reported, the factory suffered significant damage. The police booked a case and took up an investigation.