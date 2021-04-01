Hyderabad: Thieves attempt theft in ATM, leave empty-handed

According to the police, unidentified persons entered the ATM centre, which was on the main road and had no security guard after midnight.

By | Published: 1:20 pm

Hyderabad: Thieves made a futile attempt to break into the ATM centre of a private bank at Kattedan in Mailardevpally in the early hours of Thursday. They tried to damage the cash dispensing machine but on failing, fled the spot.

According to the police, unidentified persons entered the ATM centre, which was on the main road and had no security guard after midnight. They tried to damage the machine and steal cash. But repeated attempts failed and they left empty-handed, police said, adding that customers who came to the ATM in the morning found the machine damaged and informed the local police.

The Mailardevpally police are examining footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings to identify the miscreants. The CLUES team visited the spot.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .