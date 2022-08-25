Hyderabad thrash Karimnagar, enter Inter-District Basketball Championship final

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Defending champions Hyderabad crushed Karimnagar 35-7 in the semifinals of the 8th Telangana State Inter-District Basketball Championship held at the Don Bosco School on Thursday.

In the first half, Nathan, Vijay and Subhash scored five points each to put Hyderabad in the lead over Karimnagar with 16-7 scoreline. After change of ends, Hyderabad, with their strong defense, restricted Karimnagar to their half time score. Mithil and Gowtham scored for Hyderabad in the second half as Hyderabad entered into the summit clash.

Meanwhile in the other semifinal, Medchal Malkajgiri defeated Ranga Reddy 63-46 to set up title clash with Hyderabad.

Results: Semifinals: Hyderabad 35 (Mithil-7, Subhash-6, Nathan-5, Vijay-5) bt Karimnagar 7 (Kethan-3, Praveen-3); Medchal Malkajgiri 63 (Samuel-15, Sowmya-15, Agni-12) bt Ranga Reddy 46 (Nikhil-16, Shoib-11, Karthik-10); Quarterfinals: Hyderabad 69 (Allen-16, Vijay-13, Kothari-8, Prudhvi-7) bt Khammam 12 (Eswar-4); Karimnagar 65 (Sai Kumar-20, Sai Pranay-16, Tirupati-14) bt Mahbubabad 49 (Sai-14, Satheesh-10, Sumanth-9); Medchal & Malkajgiri 45 (Samuel-16, Chris-10) bt Mahbubnagar 28 (Abdul-11, Mahesh-9); Ranga Reddy 43 (Shaik Khaja-10, Rahul-7) bt Nizamabad 20 (Rakesh-6, Nikhil-5).