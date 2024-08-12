Rachakonda police arrest drug peddlers

Acting on a tip off, the Rachakonda, Special Operations Team caught two persons Vanchurbha Konda Babu (30) and Vanchurbha Balakrishna (20) both natives of Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 03:52 PM

Rackakonda Police/ Hashish Oil

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Monday arrested two persons who were allegedly smuggling hashish oil. The police seized 13.5 kilograms of hashish oil, mobile phones and cash Rs. 2,000 from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Rachakonda, Special Operations Team caught two persons Vanchurbha Konda Babu (30) and Vanchurbha Balakrishna (20) both natives of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read Fraudsters threaten parent of residential school student in Nirmal

“Babu and Balakrishna purchased hashish oil from a man in A.P and arrived on city outskirts to hand it over to a man at Outer Ring Road Peddamberpet. On receiving specific information, the SOT team caught them,” Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu said.

The duo was previously involved in similar cases previously.

The Rachakonda CP explained that around 35 to 40 kilograms of ganja is used for preparing hashish oil. The worth of the hashish oil that was seized is around Rs. 14 crores as around 560 kilograms of ganja was used in preparing the liquid drug.