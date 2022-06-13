Hyderabad: Three held with firearms in Miyapur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police caught three persons from Bihar on charges of illegal possession of firearms and live rounds in Miyapur on Sunday. Two country-made pistols and 13 live rounds, 6 mobile phones, a scooter and a car were seized from them.

The arrested persons were Swain Leonard alias Kanna (34), a history sheeter of the Kukatpally police station, who was earlier involved in similar offences. His associates Sairam and Sai Krishna too were held.

According to Madhapur DCP K.Shilpavalli, the trio had illegally procured the firearms and ammunition from Alok Kumar of Bihar.

“We have been keeping surveillance on the movements of rowdy sheeters and anti-social elements and thus based on a tip-off, they were nabbed,” the DCP said, adding that they had said the firearms were for self-defense purpose and that no conspiracy was found as of now.

They were caught while moving suspiciously in Miyapur and the firearms and ammunition were seized from them.

Efforts were on to nab Alok Kumar.