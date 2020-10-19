Hyderabad: Three more held in Raidurgam dacoity case

Police recovered cash and other material worth Rs 4.5 lakh from them.

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have made three more arrests including that of a woman in connection with the dacoity in the house of a businessman in Raidurgam here on Monday. Police recovered cash and other material worth Rs 4.5 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Janaki Budayar (28), the cook who played a vital role in lacing the food with sedatives, Chakra Bhul (23), both from Nepal and Akhilesh Kumar, who provided the sleeping pills. Four more suspects, Rajender, Vinod, Devi Ram and Manoj Bahadur, were absconding.

Police said in the wee hours of October 5, Janaki laced food and beverages with sleeping pills and served it to family members of the businessman. After they fell unconscious, the gang broke into the house and looted it by confining the owner.

