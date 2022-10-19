Hyderabad: Three more held in Uppal double murder

Hyderabad: Three more persons who were allegedly involved in the double murder of father-son at Uppal last week were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Wednesday. Five persons were already arrested and remanded by the police on Tuesday.

The three arrested persons are G Karthik (22), Vakiti Sudhakar Reddy (32) and Liki Savithri (60).

A priest Narsimha and his son Srinivas were allegedly murdered by Liki Vinay Yogendar Reddy and four other persons on Friday early hours at Hanuman Sai Nagar Uppal. Vinay suspected that Narsimha was performing black magic on him leading to issues in his life.