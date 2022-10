| Hyderabad Father And Son Hacked To Death At Uppal

Hyderabad: Father and son hacked to death at Uppal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:20 AM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons hacked to death a 78 year old man and his son at Uppal in the early hours of Friday.

According to information available, Narasimha (78) and his son Srinivas (35) were attacked with an axe by some unidentified persons around 5.30 am today.

Information available suggest that the suspects targeted Narasimha and when Srinivas rushed to protect his father, he too was attacked.

Police rushed to the spot and started investigation.