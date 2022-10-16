| Hyderabad Three New Flyovers To Be Thrown Open To Public Soon

Hyderabad: Three new flyovers to be thrown open to public soon

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 16 October 22

Nagole Flyover (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Three new flyovers are all set to provide further impetus to Telangana government’s plans to redefine the road infrastructure in the city through the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), and propel Hyderabad into the league of world class cities.

Adopting a focused approach and taking into consideration long-term scenarios, to solve the traffic issues and provide conflict-free vehicular movement, the SRDP has already dotted the city and suburbs with a series of flyovers and underpasses. And three new flyovers will be ready to open for traffic in the coming few months.

According to the officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, while the Nagole flyover is to be inaugurated in October, construction of the Shilpa Layout flyover will be completed by November and Kothaguda flyover will be ready by December.

While Nagole flyover is all set to ease the traffic in the eastern parts of the city that is developing rapidly due to the State government’s Growth in Dispersion (GRID) policy, the Shilpa Layout flyover and Kothaguda flyover in the bustling IT corridor will decongest multiple busy junctions in that area.

The 990-m-long and 24-m-wide six-lane bi-directional Nagole flyover promises to ease traffic congestion on the Uppal-LB Nagar stretch and in the opposite direction as well – two of the busiest routes in eastern Hyderabad. Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation officials said that in addition to big companies like Genpact, 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd , several small and medium IT firms are already operating from Uppal and its surrounding areas.

Another SRDP project that assures to cut down on commute time, vehicle operating costs and ensure smooth travel, is the four-lane bi-directional flyover from Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli Junction. Some spans of this flyover that is 823 metres in length and 16.60 metres in width, have been installed 18 metres above the ground and placed across the existing Gachibowli crossroad flyover.

Meanwhile, the much awaited multi-level unidirectional Kothaguda flyover will reduce traffic snarls at three important junctions in the western part of the city i.e. Botanical Garden, Kothaguda and Kondapur. Presently, these three junctions are T-intersections with very little space between them and traffic snarls are the worst during peak hours.

Simultaneously, a 470 m long, 11 m wide underpass is also being built along with this flyover. It starts near Harsha Toyota, Kondapur and runs up to Sarath City Capital Mall.

Nagole flyover

*Expected to be inaugurated in October 2022

*Length: 990 metres

*Width: 24 metres

*Carriageway details: Six-lane bi-directional

Shilpa Layout flyover

*Expected to be completed by November 2022

*Length: 823 metres

*Width: 16.60 metres

Carriageway details: Four-lane bi-directional

Kothaguda flyover

*Expected to be ready by December 2022

*Multi-level unidirectional