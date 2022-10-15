TSRTC set to go digital for commuters, to introduce i-TIMS

Hyderabad: In a measure aimed at encouraging cashless transactions, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to soon go digital for the bus passengers.

With the corporation already receiving positive response for the pilot run, it is now planning to introduce i-TIMS (Intelligent Ticket Issue Machine) to make it more convenient for passengers during travel.

Payments can be made using debit and credit cards and also QR code, UPI payments. The operation was started on the pilot basis on the RGIA airport road.

For long, a major problem faced by the bus staff as well as the passenger was having to have right amount for a ticket. After years of complaints being received from the passengers on cash crunch, particularly with smaller denomination, the TSRTC is planning to introduce cashless transactions in buses coming under the Hyderabad City limits providing swiping machines.

The RTC officials stated that the Android-based machines will be operational in the buses as well as the bus stations. Even the bus pass counters will be equipped with the swiping machines for the renewal of student and general passes online transactions.

The move is expected to allow passengers to book tickets at least 15 minutes before departure of the buses. Currently, online bookings and reservations on long-distance services are being discontinued an hour earlier.

TSRTC officials said this approach not only saves passenger time but also helps in knowing in advance how many seats are vacant on the bus. Currently, passengers have to pay cash in buses to get tickets. Plans are also afoot to roll out smart cards after introducing a new system in a bid to provide better facilities to travelers.