Hyderabad: Three teenage girls runaway from home; traced

The three girls moved out of their house at 2 am on Sunday and were planning to move to Mumbai. After searching for them at different places the parents approached the police who then formed three special teams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 05:06 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Kalapather police rescued three teenage girls who left their home after their parents admonished them over indiscipline.

One of the girls, aged around 14 years, who stays with her mother and had dropped out after seventh standard, got afraid after her mother threatened that she will admit her in a hostel.

The other two girls – aged 14 years and 16 years, were residing in the same building and also felt their mother was mentally harassing them.

The three girls moved out of their house at 2 am on Sunday and were planning to move to Mumbai. After searching for them at different places the parents approached the police who then formed three special teams.

“The three teams traced the girls to Hyderabad railway station and they were brought to the police station. The girls were then handed over to their parents,” said Kalapather Inspector, Mohd Asif.