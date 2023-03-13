| Hyderabad Three Year Old Girl Run Over By Car At Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Three-year-old girl run over by car at Gachibowli

On Sunday evening, the child was walking on the road along with her uncle, when a speeding Ford car hit and ran over the girl, said an official

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl died after being run over by a car at Gachibowli on Sunday evening.

The victim Baby Bhoomi Yadav stayed along with her parents at Gachibowli. On Sunday evening, the child was walking on the road along with her uncle Tilak Yadav, when a speeding Ford car hit and ran over the girl, said an official of Gachibowli police station.

The girl was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. A case is registered at the Gachibowli police station and investigation going on. The police took the car driver into custody and seized the vehicle.

The police said the driver drove the vehicle in a negligent manner resulting in the accident.

Also Read TSPSC suspends employees involved in question paper leak