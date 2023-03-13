TSPSC suspends employees involved in question paper leak

TSPSC has suspended Assistant Section Officer, P Praveen Kumar and terminated the services of Raja Sekhar, who was working as Network Administrator

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:16 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), after receiving preliminary enquiry details and prima facie evidence collected by Hyderabad police, has suspended P Praveen Kumar, who is working as Assistant Section Officer (ASO) with immediate effect, pending further departmental enquiry and disciplinary action, Secretary, TSPSC in a press release said.

“Further with regard to the other accused Rajasekhar Reddy, network expert working on outsourcing basis, it has been decided to terminate his services with immediate effect,” the release added.

